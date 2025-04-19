Live
- SCR to run summer special trains
- Vote according to your conscience: Eatala to GHMC corporators
- ‘BJP fighting to defeat Majlis’ designs in GHMC MLC elections
- Is ‘duplicate Gandhi family’ above the law of land, asks Bandi
- Man arrested for selling fake engine oil; 710 litres worth Rs 3L seized
- Prove your commitment to environment: KTR to PM Modi
- Kavitha demands cancellation of Group-I exams
- HC ruling on Group-I slap on govt face: BRS leader
- With placards & slogans, Muslims call for withdrawal of new Waqf Act
- Threat looms over Telangana’s tallest Jain idol due to quarrying
Sibal slams Dhankhar's ‘super parl’ remark
Highlights
NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the...
NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, saying this is "unconstitutional" and he had never seen any Rajya Sabha chairman make "political statements" of this nature.
Kapil Sibal said that the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman remain equidistant between the opposition and the ruling party, and cannot be the "spokesperson of the party". "Everyone knows that the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair is in between. He or she is the Speaker of the House, not the speaker of one party.
Next Story