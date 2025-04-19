  • Menu
Sibal slams Dhankhar's ‘super parl’ remark

Sibal slams Dhankhars ‘super parl’ remark
NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, saying this is "unconstitutional" and he had never seen any Rajya Sabha chairman make "political statements" of this nature.

Kapil Sibal said that the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman remain equidistant between the opposition and the ruling party, and cannot be the "spokesperson of the party". "Everyone knows that the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair is in between. He or she is the Speaker of the House, not the speaker of one party.

