Significance Of 15th September As Doordarshan Founder's Day

On Tuesday, national broadcaster Doordarshan is commemorating its 62nd anniversary, recalling the glory days usually on the programs like Mahabharata, Ramayana, Chitrahaar, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, and others caught the audience's interest and are still remembered as timeless classics.

The national broadcaster's tweet marking its 62nd anniversary generated nostalgic memories within netizens, who wished the station a happy Foundation Day and showed their gratitude by recalling childhood memories connected with it.

On September 15, 1959, it began as a demonstration and became a service in 1965, when it began beaming signals to television sets in and around the national capital region. By 1975, services had been expanded to Mumbai and Amritsar, as well as seven additional cities.

Millions of Indians watched India's maiden Cricket World Cup victory on Doordarshan in 1983, although it couldn't broadcast the entire event live and skipped the game's defining moment, when Indian captain Kapil Dev took a spectacular catch to finish Vivian Richards' innings.

However, it is witnessed that the channel's TRP has increased dramatically after it began re-broadcasting historical episodes like Ramayan and Mahabharat as a component of its lockdown broadcasting schedule. The first episode of Ramayan drew 34 million viewers, which translates to a 3.4 percent rating. The identical episode was re-telecast in the evening, attracting 45 million Indian viewers.

Meanwhile, bringing DD global will revitalise the domestic medium in a good reversal. It will benefit from an influx of talent as well as new technology that was not accessible throughout its peak in the 1980s, allowing it to operate more effectively with private channels. The foreign team's independence will almost definitely rub off on the domestic business, helping DD reclaim its national viewership and trustworthiness.