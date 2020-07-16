Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his family and staff members gave their samples for COVID-19 test on Thursday, the CMO said in a statement.

Tamang and his family members underwent the COVID-19 test after a few of his ministers interacted with people from Rongli and Rhenock sub-divisions which have been declared as containment zones following a recent spurt in positive cases at the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp in Rongli town.

Samples of a total of 95 people, including Tamang, his wife Sarda and son Aditya Tamang, who is an MLA, were collected at the chief minister's residence at Lumsey, it said.

Samples of the chief minister's security and residential staff members were also collected for testing, according to the chief minister's office (CMO) statement.

The reports will be available after 48 hours.

The chief minister's residence was also sanitised by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation.