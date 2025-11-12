Silver Rate in Hyderabad Today (12 November 2025): Price Rises to ₹173 per Gram

Silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹173 per gram.

The price per kilogram is ₹1,73,000.

It has gone up by ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Silver prices have been rising for three days.

On November 11, it was ₹1,70,000 per kg.

On November 10, it was ₹1,69,000 per kg.

Experts say the price is rising because of high demand in India and abroad.

Silver is used in jewellery, electronics, and solar panels.

Many traders in Hyderabad are offering good prices for silver.

You can buy silver as coins, bars, or jewellery.

You can also trade silver online on the MCX platform.

Silver is seen as a safe and long-term investment.

Even if prices move daily, experts expect steady growth in the coming months.