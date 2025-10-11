Silver splendour at Kanchan Bazaar mandap





Harshita Bansal Dhenkanal

Thisyear during Laxmi puja in Dhenkanal, Kanchan Bazaar puja mandap is decked up for celebrating its platinum jubilee. There are engaging performances with themed activities to celebrate the occasion. Hindu and Muslim communities are participating in the festivities and promoting social harmony.

Adding to the sparkle, Kanchan Bazaar Puja Committee has used 60 kg silver to the medha (backdrop) of the deity to make it look attractive. ‘Chandi Medha’ or silver filigree tableau showcases the craftsmanship of local artisans and is drawing huge crowd.

The facial features of goddess Laxmi has remained unchanged over the years. This time, the goddess is adorned with 3 kg gold and 150 kg silver. Puja committee secretary Sagir Mohammad said Laxmi puja promotes social harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities in the town.

Dhenkanal’s Laxmi puja dates back to 1923 when Lt Brajakishore Pattnaik and a few others started the tradition at Kunja Sahoo Chhak, which is now known as Ganesh Bazaar. After facing hurdles, the celebration was revived in 1943 when Natabar Debata and Santan Sahoo moved the puja to Majhigarh, now known as Meena Bazaar.

Hindu and Muslim communities are unitedly celebrating the Laxmi puja festivities. For the first time, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 50,000 each for the bazaars acknowledging the culture and tradition of Laxmi puja in Dhenkanal, said social activist Gopal Patra. Addressing a gathering, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany said the festival is all about promoting communal harmony.