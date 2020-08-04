Singhal family among select guests

Jaipur : Salil Singhal, nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal who played a pivotal role in the Ram temple movement, will be among the select guests who will share the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

Salil Singhal's younger brother Arvind said that his brother along with his wife Madhu and son Mayank will participate in the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for Ram temple. They shall reach Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Salil is the son of Ashok Singhal's elder brother, said Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Monday adding that he shall be seated on the dias with all the guests. Salil is chairperson and managing director of PI Industries Limited and he is based in Delhi.