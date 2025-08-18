SIR process routine, Oppn spreading confusion: Bihar Minister Nitish Mishra

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitish Mishra on Monday dismissed the controversy around the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process, accusing some political parties of deliberately spreading misinformation and confusion among the public.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Mishra said, “The SIR process is a routine administrative procedure. The Election Commission of India (ECI), a constitutional authority, has been conducting elections in the country since Independence. Its impartiality is recognised not just in India, but globally.”

He further clarified that names removed from the electoral roll are publicly displayed, and anyone whose name has been mistakenly excluded has the full right to file an objection and get it corrected.

“The draft publication of the voter list was made available, and citizens were given an opportunity to file objections. Interestingly, no political party raised any objections by the deadline of August 14,” he added.

Mishra emphasised that under the Election Commission’s rules, political parties and individuals must use proper channels to register complaints instead of inciting panic or misinformation.

He also showcased the voter list from his own constituency to demonstrate transparency in the process.

“Names that have been removed — including those who are no longer alive — are being published in panchayat buildings and block offices,” he stated.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav, Mishra remarked, “He’s now crying foul over missing names, but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, despite being on the voter list, he didn’t even cast his vote. He should remember that.”

On the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Mishra questioned its purpose: “What problem will this yatra solve? They should ask themselves that.”

Responding to the opposition’s claim that the Constitution is under threat, Mishra hit back, saying: “This is the same Rahul Gandhi who tore up an ordinance passed by his own party’s government in 2013. Those who lack accurate knowledge now claim the Constitution is in danger. They’re simply trying to mislead people.”

When asked whether BJP voters’ names had also been removed, Mishra confirmed that some deletions had occurred in his own constituency as well, and said, “Yes, names have been removed — including some of those who have passed away or against whom complaints were received.”