Sisodia backs caste census

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he is ready to spend his next "17 births" in jail if that is the price that must be paid for good education of children, and asserted it is a matter of a few days before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also walks out of jail. Sisodia said that caste census should be conducted for development.

"It is important to conduct a caste census in the country. We should have data for the development of society's backward people. The caste census will help us determine who can be taken forward and in what way." Sisodia, who held a padyatra (march) in Mangolpuri here, accused the BJP of slapping false cases against AAP leaders and MLAs.

"They sent me, Sanjay Singh to jail and then they sent Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a fake case. They thought that they won't allow us to come out of jail before Delhi elections. They wanted to come first in race without competing but they forgot that there is a Constitution, a Supreme Court which ensured the victory of truth," he added.