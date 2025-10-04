Sitharaman hails regional rural banks for strengthening link between citizens, formal financial system

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday acknowledged the proactive role of regional rural banks, particularly, Gujarat Gramin Bank, and other financial institutions, in the recent KYC and re-KYC campaigns, noting that these efforts have strengthened the link between citizens and the formal financial system.

“Undertaken across villages and towns, such initiatives have ensured that beneficiaries remain connected to their savings and entitlements, laying a strong foundation for the success of the current campaign”, the minister said while launching a nationwide financial awareness campaign in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Sitharaman highlighted that the campaign carries a simple but powerful message that every rupee saved by citizens must return to them or their families.

“Unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, mutual fund balances, and pensions are not mere entries on paper; they represent the hard-earned savings of ordinary families — savings that can support education, healthcare, and financial security”, she noted.

The finance minister underlined the importance of the “3 A’s” — Awareness, Accessibility and Action — as the guiding principles of this campaign. Awareness aims to ensure that every citizen and community are informed about how to trace unclaimed assets.

Accessibility focuses on providing simplified digital tools and district-level outreach. Action emphasises time-bound and transparent claim settlements.

Sitharaman urged all institutions to carry forward the same dedication and outreach in this nationwide initiative on unclaimed financial assets, so that no citizen remains separated from their rightful money.

She also handed over certificates to beneficiaries who successfully reclaimed their unclaimed deposits from various institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai said that the launch of this nationwide campaign from Gujarat is a matter of pride for the State and assured full support for its successful execution through active participation and outreach.

“The unclaimed deposits are very useful for the education, empowerment and other financial needs of the beneficiaries”, Desai stated.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, noted that as of August, more than Rs 75,000 crore of unclaimed deposits have been transferred to the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness Fund.

Further, Nagaraju added that unclaimed insurance proceeds stand at over Rs 13,800 crore, unclaimed balances in mutual funds amount to about Rs 3,000 crore, and unpaid dividends worth more than Rs 9,000 crore.