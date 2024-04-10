Live
Six of a family killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: Six members of a family, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in hit a two-wheeler and then overturned.
The incident happened at Sivarakottai near Thirumangalam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.
Two others were critically injured and admitted to a hospital at Sivarakottai.
The deceased were identified as Kanagavel (62), Krishnakumar (56), Pandi (35), Nagajothi (28), Shiva Aadhamika (8) and Shiva Sree (7).
The deceased were travelling from Tirunelveli to their native place, Madurai after attending a temple festival.
Madurai Superintendent of Police, B.K. Aravind visited the accident site and shifted the bodies of the victims to the Government Medical College, Madurai.
The Kalligudi police have filed a case and an investigation is on.