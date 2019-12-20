Smriti's 'whattay', facepalm emoji greets Farhan's CAA reaction

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday retweeted a video clip featuring Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar at an anti-CAA protest and used a facepalm emoji as a reaction.

"Whattay..." the Minister tweeted.

In the clip, when asked why he was at the protest site, Farhan replied: "If everything was okay, why would so many people be concerned?"



Smriti Irani's post got 7.5K retweets and 22.3K likes.

The user who had tweeted the clip had written: "Listen to @FarOutAkhtar. He just made me recall this legendary scene from Bunty Aur Babli!" It got 276.5K views.

One user remarked: "Farhan's answer on CAA reminds me of my engineering practical exams where I had no idea about the question but still used to answer something to get some pass marks."

One post read: "There are many others like him who don't know about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but are still protesting."

One user commented: "Auditioning for Hate Story 5."

"Everyone is trying to further own interests in the garb of protests. All they are concerned about is media and cameras," another said.

There were several others who tweeted support for Farhan.