Snake Discovered In The Cargo Compartment Of An Air India Express Aircraft After Landing In Dubai

  • The aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident after a snake was discovered in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed in Dubai on Saturday.
According to a senior official, the aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident after a snake was discovered in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed in Dubai on Saturday. The B737-800 aircraft originated in Calicut, Kerala, and all of the passengers disembarked without incident.

As per a senior official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a snake was discovered in the plane's cargo hold upon arrival at Dubai International Airport. The airport fire services were also notified. A ground handling error has occurred. The incident will be looked into, and appropriate enforcement measures will be taken.

Furthermore, it was impossible to reach a spokesperson for Air India Express for comments. No information regarding the number of passengers was immediately available.

