Snow in valley, rain in Jammu

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as snow occurred in the valley and rain lashed the plains of Jammu division. Most people in the valley preferred to remain indoors in the morning due to the snow and slippery road conditions.

The weather office has forecast more snow in Kashmir and hills of Jammu with rain in the Jammu plains. Weather is likely to improve from tomorrow onwards.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Minimum temperatures rose appreciably due to thick cloud cover bringing in some measure of relief.

Srinagar recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 10.1, Kargil minus 17.6 and Drass minus 5.6.

Jammu city recorded 10.3, Katra 9.3, Batote 4.0, Bannihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.1 degrees Celsius.