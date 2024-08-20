Live
- Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TVs Set to Launch Soon: What to Expect
- Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint
- Aug to Nov festive season expected to see sales of Rs 4 lakh crore: CAIT
- 629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years
- Ongoing conflict among MahaYuti partners may escalate into fight during seat-sharing: Sanjay Raut
- Bihar govt asks police to take quick & firm action on doctors' complaints
- Haryana Governor and Telangana CM Invite Public to Alai Balai Program for Dussehra
- Lionel Messi dropped from Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
- Indian badminton players Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod ousted in first round at Japan Open
Just In
SOA Founder President releases book on farm waste management
Bhubaneswar: A book exploring the state-of-the-artinnovation in agricultural waste management strategies and edited by Prof Ramesh CRay, an Adjunct...
Bhubaneswar: A book exploring the state-of-the-artinnovation in agricultural waste management strategies and edited by Prof Ramesh CRay, an Adjunct Professor of Centre for Industrial Biotechnology Research (CIBR)run by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was released by SOA’s Founder President Manojranjan Nayak here on Saturday.
Ray is one of the three co-editors of the book titled ‘TransformingAgriculture Residues for Sustainable Development: From Waste to Wealth.’ The othertwo being Jaya Arora and Abhishek Joshi of Botany Department of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur in Rajasthan.The book has been published by Springer, Switzerland.
Ray is a former Principal Scientist (Microbiology) and Head of RegionalCentre of ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Bhubaneswar.The book focuses on approaches and technologies which ensure maximumvalue recovery from waste through materials recycling and energy generation. It aimsto navigate the transition toward a circular economy by presenting strategies for waste minimisation, effective waste diversion from landfills and, mostimportantly, exploring the possible pathways for treating waste as a resource.