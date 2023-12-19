Social media influencers defaming Goa: Tourism Minister

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Tuesday that attempts are being made by social media influencers to defame the coastal state, and hence the government is seeking legal opinion to act against them.

“Social media influencers are trying to tell how Goan tourism is wrong. It looks like a proper strategy by some people to come here and defame Goa. We are trying to take legal advice to act against such elements,” Khaunte told reporters here.

According to the minister, social media influencers should use the medium for better purposes, and not to defame anyone.

“Influencers should use social media platforms for good things, and wrong things should be brought to the notice of the government. We are here for corrections. But defaming Goa will not be tolerated,” he said.

Khaunte also said that all the efforts are being made to give better facilities to the tourists, and the government is also acting against touts, who create nuisance in the tourism area.

He said action is being taken against illegal touts, and compared to last year, double the number of touts has been book.

“The police are taking action against them. We have to ensure that illegal touts go out of the system. Once that is done, dance bars and prostitution rackets will automatically close. Illegal touts are creating problems as they are involved in such illegal business,” Khaunte said.

Last tourism season, Khaunte had directed the officials to take action against the touts to provide a safe environment to tourists visiting the state, and later action against touts was taken.