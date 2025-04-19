Software giant TCS faces bias probe in US

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT services companies and a crown jewel of the Tata Group, is under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over allegations of workplace discrimination against American employees

The allegations, first reported by Bloomberg, have been levelled by former TCS employees in the US, largely of non-South Asian descent and over the age of 40, who claim they were disproportionately targeted during the layoffs that began in 2023. According to the report, their Indian colleagues, including many on H-1B skilled worker visas, were spared.

The company has strongly denied the accusations, labelling them “meritless and misleading”.

“Allegations that TCS engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading,” a TCS spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the US, embracing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations.”

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is tasked with enforcing anti-discrimination laws in the American workplace, has maintained silence due to federal confidentiality protocols.

“Complaints, or charges, made to the EEOC are confidential under federal law,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The complaints have drawn political attention.

A similar controversy has taken root in the UK.