Live
Just In
Sold newborn traced in Raipur
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government traced a newborn, allegedly sold by her parents due to poverty in Bolangir district, to a private hospital in...
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government traced a newborn, allegedly sold by her parents due to poverty in Bolangir district, to a private hospital in Raipur, where her health is reported to be in critical condition, officials said on Thursday.
In another case, a newborn, sold by her parents for Rs 20,000 in Rayagada district, was rescued from neighboring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.The baby was subsequently placed in the Special Adoption Agency (SAA) in Rayagada after being presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).The State government had initiated an inquiry into the suspected sale of two newborns.
In the Bolangir case, the baby was handed over to a couple, Abha Mittal and Raj Kumar Mittal from Raipur, on November 2, after her mother was discharged from the hospital, officials said.
Despite repeated efforts by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other senior officials to convince the mother to reveal the couple’s identity, she refused to disclose any information.
Lathore police found the baby at a hospital in Raipur. Bolangir CWC spoke with the consulting doctor of the hospital and confirmed the child’s critical health condition through video calls.District officials from both Bolangir and Raipur are now working together to rescue the child and ensure her safe return.