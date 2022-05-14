  • Menu
Soldier commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

A soldier reportedly shot himself to death with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday evening at the Neel camp in Banihal area.

According to the sources, the victim has been identified as Haryana-native Ravi Kumar of the 12 Rashtriya Rifles.

"An FIR has been lodged in this incident."

