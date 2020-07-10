Soldier killed in Pakistan firing on LoC

Jammu: A soldier was killed on Friday in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said army Havaldar, S. Gurung, sustained multiple injuries when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC in Nowshera sector around 12.30 a.m.

"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries," the sources added.

Pakistan has been violating bilateral ceasefire on the LoC with impunity since the beginning of this year.

Over 2,400 ceasefire violation have been made by Pakistan during this year so far on the LoC and the international border in J&K. This has impacted the lives of civilians living close to the border in J&K. Their lives, homes, cattle and agricultural fields stand at peril due to these shelling and firing.