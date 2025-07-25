Something ‘fishy’ behind Dhankhar’s resignation

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and party General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed doubts over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as vice president saying there was something “fishy” behind it.

“The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional position in the country. The BJP and the Central government have consistently misused constitutional posts and institutions,” Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

Emphasising that a formal farewell is usually the norm in such a situation, Pilot said, “Something has definitely happened behind the scenes which led to his unexpected resignation.”

Regarding the ‘anti-corruption’ padyatra led by independent candidate Naresh Meena, Pilot acknowledged that everyone has the right to advocate for their rights.

Meena had contested bypolls from the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency in the Tonk district last year and was arrested for slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). He was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court a few days ago.

“It is good that the youth are speaking up, but do the leaders sitting in Jaipur and Delhi care about them?” Pilot questioned.

He further asserted that in a democracy, it is better for people to express their views peacefully and with goodwill.

“Those who talk about the youth should give them their full rights and work for them. The Prime Minister does not have time for this because he is too busy travelling abroad,” Pilot added.

Targeting the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Rajasthan, Pilot alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and that there is a lack of governance.

“The real issue is that the government has lost control over law and order. All claims regarding jobs and development are proving to be hollow,” Pilot claimed.