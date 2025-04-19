Sonia, Rahul named in ED chargesheet in National Herald case as part of conspiracy: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged a “deep conspiracy” behind the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s names in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet in the National Herald case.

He claimed the action was politically motivated and part of a broader campaign of vendetta by the BJP-led Centre.

“You must have noticed how, as part of a big conspiracy, the names of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have been included in the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case. But no matter whose names are included, we are not afraid,” Kharge said, addressing a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of party frontal organisations.

Kharge noted that just days before this development, properties linked to the National Herald in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai were attached by the ED.

“There is no doubt that this is being done out of political revenge. ‘Young Indian’ is a not-for-profit company, which means neither shares nor profits of AJL (Associated Journals Ltd) can be transferred or taken. Yet, the BJP continues to mislead the public with lies. It is our duty to take the truth to the people,” he said.

He also questioned the timing of the ED’s action. “It cannot be a coincidence that the AICC session was held in Ahmedabad, and soon after, such a major move was made by the ED. I want to remind you that when we held the Congress session in Raipur under my leadership, Modi ji also unleashed ED and CBI raids on our leaders there, trying to derail the event. But we held it successfully.”

Touching upon previous efforts to suppress the Congress, Kharge said, “Before the last Lok Sabha elections, our accounts were frozen. Still, the people doubled our strength in Parliament. The fight is far from over.”

He also mentioned the party’s strong stance against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

“The Congress united the entire opposition against the government’s Waqf Amendment Bill. The matter is now before the Supreme Court, which has acknowledged the concerns raised by the opposition, particularly regarding the controversial ‘Waqf by user’ clause. This clause has been deliberately introduced to create confusion over Waqf properties.”

Expressing confidence in the party’s legal and political position, Kharge said, “We will win this battle too. Despite the BJP’s misinformation campaign and attempts to mislead the public, we will continue to expose their conspiracy and present the truth.”

He urged party functionaries to keep raising the pressing issues facing the nation. “We must work in a coordinated and strategic way. I also remind you to uphold the resolutions adopted at the Ahmedabad AICC session and help carry them forward.”



