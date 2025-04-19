Sood lays foundation for development projects

New Delhi: Delhi’s Minister of Home, Power, Education, and Urban Development, Ashish Sood, laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across his Janakpuri constituency on Friday.

The development works span Virender Nagar, Chanakya Place, and Mahavir Enclave Part-2, focusing on the installation of roadways, sewer systems, and clean drinking water pipelines. In Virender Nagar, foundation work began in Lanes 1, 2, and 5 for new road, sewer, and water lines.

Emphasizing the separation of water and sewer pipelines, Sood directed Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure proper drainage in areas currently lacking sewer connectivity, especially in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.Addressing complaints from residents about locked and poorly maintained public toilets near Bharti College and the BF Block area, he assured swift action.

He further announced that by the end of 2025, all lanes in Virender Nagar would be equipped with functioning sewer lines.