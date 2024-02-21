SP and Congress have agreed on seat sharing in UP, final announcement will be made by evening

New Delhi: Despite delays, after a high-level meeting on Wednesday, an agreement was reached on seat sharing in the alliance between SP and Congress. In Moradabad, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav announced that the seat-sharing formula would be finalized within two hours and will be announced by evening. He further said that a decision has been taken on seat sharing between the two, and in the end, he said that all is well that ends well. It is being told that Congress has been given 17 seats.

Akhilesh further said, Samajwadi Party will try to connect as many people as possible. When the time comes, people will be given responsibility. It is believed that seat sharing can be announced this evening itself. There will be a joint press conference at 5 pm. Senior leaders of both the parties will also participate in it.

Not only this, talks are also going on between SP and Congress on two additional seats. If Akhilesh Yadav withdraws the candidate from Banaras, the Congress will withdraw its demand for Moradabad. In fact, due to overstated seat claims, the INDIA alliance was on the verge of collapse in Uttar Pradesh. There was no consensus on seat coordination, so Akhilesh Yadav went to Amethi or Rae Bareli to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Notably, SP has sent a list of 17 seats to Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey, including Amethi, Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Basangaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Hathras, Barabanki, and Deoria.