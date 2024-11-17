SpaceX to launch India’s GSAT satellite

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned rocket making company SpaceX has reportedly secured a major deal with India’s space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to launch the GSAT-20 communications satellite.

The launch will take place early next week using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This marks the first of many commercial collaborations between ISRO and SpaceX and also the maiden deal under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, whose ‘First Buddy’ is Elon Musk.

The GSAT-20 satellite, weighing 4,700 kg, is too heavy for India’s own rockets to carry, so SpaceX was chosen for the launch, according to an NDTV report, which added that it will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the US and is expected to remain in operation for 14 years.

Previously, ISRO relied on French commercial launch service provider Arianespace for such heavy satellite launches, however, the company does not have any operational rockets at present. Moreover, with no current options from Russia due to the Ukraine conflict, and China being off-limits, SpaceX became the best available option for India.

The satellite will provide vital services across India, including internet connectivity for remote areas. "We got a good deal on this maiden launch with SpaceX," the report quoted as saying Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the Bengaluru-based commercial arm of ISRO. The launch is estimated to cost between $60-70 million. While some view SpaceX and ISRO as competitors for low-cost satellite launches, in the global space industry, SpaceX is seen as the leader. In another related

development, Elon Musk has been lobbying for SpaceX's Starlink

satellite internet service to be approved for use in India, although it still needs to meet Indian security requirements before it can operate. India has also

signed another deal with SpaceX to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), valued at $60 million.