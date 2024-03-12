Live
Speaker, Raj CM offer prayers at Ram temple
Ayodhya: Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday visited Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
The Lok Sabha Speaker is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya with his family. He will also attend the ‘Maha arti ‘ on the banks of Saryu River on Monday.
“Jai Ayodhya Dham. I am overwhelmed by the affection and love I received after reaching Ayodhya for darshan of most adorable Shri Ram Lalla,” he posted on X.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, after reaching Ayodhya, told reporters, “For 500 years, Ram Lalla was in a tent. On January 22, Ram Lalla got his place in a grand and divine temple.”
He termed Ayodhya as the world’s largest cultural centre. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.