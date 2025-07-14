  • Menu
Special August Trains from Tirupati to Charlapalli – Schedule & Stops

Highlights

South Central Railway runs special trains in August between Tirupati and Charlapalli. Check train numbers, running days, and key stops for hassle-free travel.

In August, special trains will run on certain days from Tirupati to Charlapalli and Charlapalli to Tirupati.

Here are the details:

  • Train 07018 goes from Tirupati to Charlapalli on Mondays and Saturdays. It stops at many towns along the way like Malkajgiri, Kachiguda, and Kadapa.
  • Train 07017 goes from Charlapalli to Tirupati on Fridays and Saturdays. It stops at the same towns.
  • Train 07251 goes from Charlapalli to Tirupati every Wednesday. It stops at places like Warangal, Vijayawada, and Nellore.
  • Train 07252 goes from Tirupati to Charlapalli every Thursday. It stops at the same towns.

These trains help people travel between many cities on different days.

