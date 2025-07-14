Special August Trains from Tirupati to Charlapalli – Schedule & Stops

In August, special trains will run on certain days from Tirupati to Charlapalli and Charlapalli to Tirupati.

Here are the details:

Train 07018 goes from Tirupati to Charlapalli on Mondays and Saturdays. It stops at many towns along the way like Malkajgiri, Kachiguda, and Kadapa.

Train 07017 goes from Charlapalli to Tirupati on Fridays and Saturdays. It stops at the same towns.

Train 07251 goes from Charlapalli to Tirupati every Wednesday. It stops at places like Warangal, Vijayawada, and Nellore.

Train 07252 goes from Tirupati to Charlapalli every Thursday. It stops at the same towns.

These trains help people travel between many cities on different days.