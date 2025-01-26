‘Special thanks to PM Modi’, says Late Kishore Kunal’s family members on Padma Shri award

Patna: The family members of Late Acharya Kishore Kunal on Sunday thanked the Union government for posthumously awarding Padma Shri to Kunal, a revered public servant.

“I am feeling very proud. His work has been appreciated and understood. Although the recognition came late, I am still proud and grateful for this honour,” Anita Kunal, wife of Kishore Kunal told IANS.

Kunal's son, Sayan Kunal, also conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his father’s contributions despite the challenges of timing.

"The process of Padma Awards has a strict timeline. The last day of nomination was September 15 and my father passed away on December 29. By the time the news reached the relevant authorities, it was January 17, and the announcement was made on January 25. In such a short time, PM Modi ensured that my father’s work was recognised and honoured. Therefore, special thanks to PM Modi," Sayan Kunal stated.

LJP MP and daughter-in-law of Late Acharya Kishore Kunal, Shambhavi Chaudhary, expressed her heartfelt gratitude following the announcement of the Padma Shri award being conferred posthumously upon her father-in-law.

She acknowledged the contributions of both the Union and state governments in recognising his work.

“We express our gratitude to the Union government and our PM Modi. Since the recommendation came from the Bihar government, we are also grateful to our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all the members of the cabinet,” said Shambhavi Chaudhary.

Highlighting Acharya Kishore Kunal's legacy, she added, “The Union government has recognised all the remarkable work he has done. Whether in civil services or social service, his work seamlessly connected human service, religion, and charity. It is a very proud moment for us, and everyone is truly happy.”

Shambhavi Chaudhary emphasised the family's commitment to continuing his mission. “We will try to carry forward the work he has done. The Union government has recognised his contributions through the Padma Shri award, and the best tribute to him would be to take his legacy forward. As his children, it is our responsibility to complete any unfinished work he left behind.”