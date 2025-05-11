Ceasefire deal

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were ‘mediated’ by the United States after which “India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

Top government sources, however, clearly said that the outcome was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre-conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues."

In a short announcement after Trump's remarks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today," Misri told the media at around 6 pm. "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding and that the DGMOs of the two sides will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours. Trump announced the understanding in a post on Truth Social. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," he said.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

The understanding by India and Pakistan on stopping military actions came hours after their militaries targeted each other's installations in a phase that marked the most severe confrontation following India's 'Operation Sindoor' launched on May 7 targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir(PoK). The operation was launched in a strong retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The India-Pakistan decision came following diplomatic overdrive by the Group of Seven (G7) and several countries including the US and Saudi Arabia, urging both sides to deescalate the conflict. The sources cited above said India's punitive measures announced against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack will remain in place. India announced the measures on April 23, a day after the terror attack. Terrorism will not go unpunished and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, the sources added.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said there was no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place. This statement came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site." "Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," he said. In his reaction, Jaishankar said India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while confirming the ceasefire said Islamabad has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Pakistani military's hostilities against India by targeting civilian areas and military installations came after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched. India also responded to the Pakistani actions firmly. The fresh military offensives by the two sides since last night marked the most severe confrontations following India's May 7 action. Earlier in the day, India said it had hit eight military installations in Pakistan in response to the neighbouring country's "provocative" action of targeting its defence infrastructure and civilian areas using drones, long-range weapons and fighter jets.

The Pakistani installations hit included a weapons depot and control centres, India's military said. Pakistan is also moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an "offensive intent", to further escalate the situation, an Indian military spokesperson said. India, stressed Coloner Sofiya Qureshi, remains in a high state of operational readiness. As fears of a larger military conflict loomed, Qureshi said Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistani military.

She was addressing a special press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Misri. Misri said India has responded to the Pakistani military's "provocative" and "escalatory" actions in a measured manner and that Islamabad has resorted to a wanton campaign of targeting innocent people and civilian infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.