Special truck designed to rescue elephants

Angul: Angul forest division has launched a specially-designed truck to ensure safe and timely rescue of elephants in distress.

In the first of its kind in the State, the specially- built truck has been developed by Nirman Engineering of Jamshedpur and parked at Angul forest division.

According to forest officials, the rescue truck marks a significant step towards strengthening wildlife management in the region. This initiative is aligned with the broader vision of human-elephant co-existence and is expected to play a significant role in mitigating man-elephant conflict across Angul-Dhenkanal and beyond. More than just a mode of transport, the elephant rescue truck represents a commitment to protection, care and conservation of these majestic animals.

Angul forest division DFO Nitish Kumar said the truck has many special features. It has a foldable ramp by which elephants can get into the truck with the help of winch. There is a cushion system inside the truck so that the animal can be carried safely and comfortably.

He said the truck has an automatic system of managing temperature while carrying an elephant. Another notable feature is the provision of 2,200-litre tank in the truck to feed and bathe the animal. A motor pump is also available in the truck.

The DFO said besides the driver, the truck will have four crew members who can monitor the elephant with the help of CCTV cameras. There are three chambers in the truck for the crew members .

Kumar said the truck has been tested in Chandaka range and it is working well as per the design. Since it came to Angul a few days ago, it has not been in operation while it is ready to go anywhere in the State.