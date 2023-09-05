Specialized Dewatering Trucks to Prevent Waterlogging At The Delhi G20 Summit

In preparation for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is taking measures to prevent waterlogging or flooding incidents. According to Raj Niwas officials, the DFS will deploy four heavy-duty Mobile Dewatering Trucks, which have been temporarily borrowed from Ahmedabad. These trucks are strategically stationed at ITPO and Raj Ghat to mitigate any potential waterlogging or flooding issues that may arise due to rainfall during the G20 Summit in the national capital.



The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for September 9-10 at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center, Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The DFS has brought in vehicles equipped with high-capacity suction pumps to address any unforeseen circumstances, similar to recent incidents where areas around Raj Ghat and ITPO experienced flooding after heavy rains.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, emphasized the need for a comprehensive contingency plan to tackle waterlogging or flooding situations during the event in his review meetings leading up to the summit. He personally inspected these vehicles at ITPO, accompanied by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, on Sunday.

Two of these specialized vehicles have been stationed at both Raj Ghat and ITPO and can be relocated as needed. Each vehicle is capable of rapidly suctioning water at a rate of 10,000 liters per minute from a 15-meter radius. When fully fueled, these vehicles can operate continuously for 24 hours. They feature BS-VI engines with a capacity of 60 BHP at 1500 RPM, and they are designed to minimize pollution, both in terms of emissions and noise, operating at a noise level of 85 dBA at 7 meters.

Ultimately, the DFS intends to acquire such vehicles on a permanent basis.

In an interview with PTI, Mr. Saxena stated that a multi-agency contingency plan would be activated if there is heavy rainfall during the summit. Sixty heavy-duty mobile pumping sets will be positioned around Pragati Maidan, the event venue. Precautions have also been taken in areas prone to waterlogging through the construction of drainage systems and underground storage tanks. Mr. Saxena assured that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously planned to address any potential challenges. Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department (PWD), and Flood and Irrigation Department, have been put on alert to handle various situations.