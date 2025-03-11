Sports Ministry Lifts Suspension on Wrestling Federation of India

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has officially revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), allowing the federation to resume its operations. The decision follows corrective measures taken by the WFI to address procedural irregularities.

The suspension was initially imposed in December 2023 after the Sanjay Singh-led WFI announced the national championships without adhering to the mandatory 15-day notice period. The Sports Ministry had cited violations of the National Sports Code, 2011, and undue influence of former office bearers in WFI’s functioning. In response, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had formed an ad-hoc committee on December 27, 2023, to oversee the federation’s activities.

Following demands from athletes, the ministry directed that the Athletes Commission be reconstituted with only active or recently retired wrestlers. Additionally, all wrestlers must be given equal opportunities in trials and national and international events. The IOA later dissolved the ad-hoc committee on March 18, 2024.

The Delhi High Court, in its March 6, 2025 order, warned that the absence of a competent governing body for WFI could impact Indian wrestlers' participation in international competitions. The court also permitted the government to review its decision based on prevailing circumstances. After evaluating the corrective steps taken by WFI, the Sports Ministry lifted the suspension.

As part of the reinstatement conditions, WFI must ensure balanced power distribution, exclude former office bearers or suspended officials from its administration, and submit a written assurance within four weeks. Wrestler selection for international competitions must also be conducted in a transparent and fair manner.