SRM hosts IRIS-2024 summit

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) successfully hosted the inaugural Industrial Research and Innovation Summit (IRIS 2024) on November 23 with ASSOCHAM as an enabling partner.

The event brought together over 220 industry delegates with the academic and research community of SRMIST, fostering collaboration and innovation.

The summit aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting knowledge sharing and technological advancements. Key highlights of the event included MoU exchange and panel discussion.

SRM IST signed MoUs with four leading industry partners: Ki3, Aarovin Pharma, Panacea Medical Technologies, and Jajal Medical Services. These collaborations will pave the way for joint research projects, technology transfer and the development of innovative solutions.

A panel discussion on ‘Bridging the Gap: Fostering Innovation through Strong Industry-Academia Partnerships’ brought together industry leaders and academic experts to discuss strategies for effective collaboration and knowledge transfer.

Campus tour and technology expo: Delegates had the opportunity to explore SRMIST’s state-of-the-art research facilities and witness cutting-edge technologies developed by faculty and students. Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, emphasised the importance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation and economic growth.