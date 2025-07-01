Live
- Man kills in-laws
- Black Box eyes scalable growth
- SVU ORI director briefs TTD chairman on rare palm-leaf manuscripts collection
- FY25 clocks record `22.08-trn GST mop-up
- Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavams begins
- Benchmarks snap 4-day rally on profit-taking in bank stocks
- FM upbeat on India’s GDP growth
- Adani Green exceeds 15,000 MW of RE capacity
- 29% surge in new firm registrations in May
- Man gets 12-year jail term in NDPS case
SSB person, teen son killed as truck runs over motorcycle
Pilibhit: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and his teenage son were killed on Monday morning after a truck mowed down their motorcycle amid heavy...
Pilibhit: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and his teenage son were killed on Monday morning after a truck mowed down their motorcycle amid heavy rain in the Bisalpur area here, police said. The accident occurred on the Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur highway near Parsia village when Virpal (36) along with his son Sumit (15) was en route to Sherganj railway station to board a train for his posting, they said.
Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and sent the two bodies for post-mortem, Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said. The impact of the accident was severe that the bodies were dragged and mutilated over a stretch of nearly 20 metres, police said.
Shukla said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. Police is scanning CCTV footage to identify and nab the absconding driver.