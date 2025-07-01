  • Menu
SSB person, teen son killed as truck runs over motorcycle

Pilibhit: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and his teenage son were killed on Monday morning after a truck mowed down their motorcycle amid heavy rain in the Bisalpur area here, police said. The accident occurred on the Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur highway near Parsia village when Virpal (36) along with his son Sumit (15) was en route to Sherganj railway station to board a train for his posting, they said.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and sent the two bodies for post-mortem, Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said. The impact of the accident was severe that the bodies were dragged and mutilated over a stretch of nearly 20 metres, police said.

Shukla said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. Police is scanning CCTV footage to identify and nab the absconding driver.

