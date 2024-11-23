Stage set for counting in Maha, Jharkhand

Mumbai: The state election machinery is all set for a smooth and peaceful counting of votes in 288 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra to be held on Saturday. Similarly, counting of the "battle of ballots" begins in Jharkhand as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand.

Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am Buoyed by a record 66 per cent polling against 61.1 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said that the counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. at all polling stations. MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP are engaged in a fierce fight for supremacy.

In addition, the Vachit Bahujan Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha and other smaller parties have also fielded their nominees making it a multi-party contest. There are a total of 4,136 candidates comprising 3,771 men, 363 women and two others in the fray.