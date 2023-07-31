Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament which saw many disruptions since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue, is set to become more turbulent with the Union government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united Opposition against the BJP-led NDA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

