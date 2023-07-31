Live
- Software engineer from Warangal found dead in Hyderabad
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
Just In
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
Highlights
The monsoon session of Parliament which saw many disruptions since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue, is set to become more turbulent with the Union government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance.
New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament which saw many disruptions since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue, is set to become more turbulent with the Union government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united Opposition against the BJP-led NDA.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.
Continued on Page 7
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS