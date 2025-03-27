Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation

In a sharp retort, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly condemned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent interview comments regarding language policy and parliamentary seat delimitation. Stalin's response comes after Adityanath accused the DMK leader of attempting to create regional and linguistic divisions.

Responding on the social media platform X, Stalin robustly defended Tamil Nadu's long-standing principles of linguistic diversity and fair political representation. He emphasized that the state's position on the Two-Language Policy and delimitation is gaining national traction, which appears to be causing discomfort to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stalin's key arguments include:

- Rejecting allegations of divisive politics

- Clarifying that opposition is to linguistic imposition, not languages themselves

- Describing the dispute as a "battle for dignity and justice"

"And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony, it's political black comedy at its darkest," Stalin wrote, directly challenging Adityanath's criticisms.

The controversy stems from ongoing tensions surrounding the proposed three-language policy and the potential redistribution of parliamentary constituencies. While Adityanath argues that such discussions create national fissures, Stalin maintains that his stance protects linguistic diversity and ensures fair political representation for southern states.

The DMK has consistently opposed efforts to promote Hindi as a dominant national language, arguing that such policies threaten India's rich linguistic heritage. Stalin has particularly highlighted concerns about delimitation potentially reducing political representation in states like Tamil Nadu that have effectively managed population growth.

This exchange underscores the complex dynamics of language, regional identity, and political representation in India's federal structure.