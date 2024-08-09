Stalin inaugurates 'Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme to provide Rs1,000 monthly aid to college boys

Chennai: After the resounding success of a scheme for girls’ education, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the 'Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme for boys.



The ‘Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme entails a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for college students who have completed their high school studies from government and government-aided schools.

CM Stalin inaugurated the programme at Government Arts and Science College in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed this scheme after the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme for girl students, that was launched in September 2023 led to increased enrolment of females in higher education courses.

With the ‘Tamil Puthalvan’ scheme, the Stalin government is expecting an exponential increase in the enrolment of boys in higher education institutions.

While delivering the inaugural address, CM Stalin stressed upon the need for enrolment of students in higher education courses in Tamil Nadu and added that the monthly assistance scheme would increase their interest in pursuing higher education.

As per this scheme, 3.28 lakh students who pass 12th class in Tamil medium from government or government-aided schools and who join colleges will get Rs 1,000 per month.

The monthly assistance will be directly deposited into the accounts of the students which will help them to buy books to support their education.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 360 crore for the scheme.