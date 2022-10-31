Starting from 1st November, Not Wearing Seat Belt is Punishable Offence in Mumbai

In recent months, there has been increasing number of cases of road accidents in India. Hence Civic Authorities have been augmenting road safety measures as well as rules. In a similar vain, Mumbai Police has issued a statement, making seatbelts compulsory for all drivers and passengers travelling in a motor vehicle. As per the latest Mumbai Police guidelines, rear seatbelts will also made compulsory starting from 1st November,2022.



Seat Belt Rule to come in effect in Mumbai, starting from 1st November, 2022

• Driving a motor vehicle without wearing a seatbelt would be a punishable offence.

• Passengers commuting on motor vehicles should also wear seat belts or will be liable for legal action.

• Vehicles without safety belt facility would be given a window till 1st November 2022 to install it.

• All drivers and also passengers should wear seat belt while travelling in Mumbai from 1st November,2022.