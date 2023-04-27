Startup that teaches how to break ATMs

Lucknow: Sudhir Mishra from Bihar's Chhapra has a 'startup' where he 'trains' unemployed youths on how to break ATMs in a span of 15 minutes, said UP Police here.

This was revealed after four youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 39.58 lakh from an ATM in Lucknow's Sushant Golf City police station area.

Though police have recovered Rs 9.13 lakh from their possession, the focus has shifted to arrest Mishra who is the kingpin of the pan-India gang.

A senior officer said UP cops rummaged through 1,000 CCTV footage, mobile data and checked over 20 tolls around Lucknow to trace the ATM theft accused.

"A CCTV grab from the house near the ATM was found during the probe. A blue coloured car from which the miscreants had entered and fled the city was traced," said the officer.

The team then reached its owner in Sitamarhi, Bihar. In the meantime, another UP Police team intercepted the same car on Sultanpur road in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the four.

Shailendra Giri, SHO, Golf City, said one of the arrested, Neeraj, was a permanent member of the gang and had five cases against him.

"Neeraj revealed that he learnt the tricks of the trade from Mishra," said Giri.