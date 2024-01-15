Live
State committed to sports development: Tirkey
Jharsuguda: Hockey India president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey emphasised the unwavering commitment of the State government towards development of sports during the closing ceremony of the two-day NUA-O Sports event in Jharsuguda district.
He cited the construction of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the world’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela.
Tirkey urged the athletes to focus on their sporting endeavours, assuring them that success and glory would naturally follow.
The mega sports extravaganza featured competitions in hockey for both men and women, cricket, football, kabaddi, volleyball and kho kho. Participants from three municipalities and five blocks of Jharsuguda showcased their athletic prowess in various categories.
District Collector Aboli Sunil Narwane, Zilla Parishad CEO Prabir Kumar Naik, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, Sub-Collector Kishor Chandra Swain and Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty were present during the closing ceremony.