Odisha State excise dept bags e-governance award

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department of Odisha government has bagged the prestigious Computer Society of India, Special Interest Group e-governance award. The award has been presented to the Excise department for computerisation and IT initiatives. Official sources here said e-Akbari computerisation of the State Excise department has been selected for the award of recognition under project category for 20th Computer Society of India, Special Interest Group on e-governance award.

A team of officers will participate in one-day event of e-governance track sessions at Netaji Subhas University of Technology, New Delhi on March 25, 2023. The Excise department has switched over to digital workplace 'e-Akbari" with the technical support of NIC since 2019-20 developing and implementing more than 30 online modules for tracking raid spots and excise shops.

It helped in bringing transparent, hassle-free, real-time, seamless and timely service delivery eliminating physical touch points, reducing discretion and providing faceless service at doorsteps.

The Excise department has also bagged the prestigious Digital India Gold Award for ease of doing business and Skoch Award for ICT Intervention.

A record 50,028 cases have been detected till January against 33,064 last year. Further, 1,459 cases have been detected under NDPS Act this year till January against 646 cases last year during the same period.