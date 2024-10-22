State fully prepared to face cyclone: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh said the State administration is all prepared to face the cyclonic storm named ‘Dana’, likely to be formed off the Odisha coast on October 23.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja here on Sunday, Singh said, “The administration is fully prepared to face the cyclone situation. It has always been the aim of the State administration to ensure ‘Zero Casualty’. I appeal to all the people to remain alert but not get panicky unnecessarily as we have sufficient time till October 23 when the cyclonic system is likely to be formed.”

He also said the State government is in touch with the Central government and will provide all the required assistance and help to the State. He said teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also ready for deployment in the vulnerable areas.The district collectors have been instructed to hold a meetingand apprise the State administration about their requirements for the number of ODRAF, Fire and NDRF units for deployment. The meeting will be attended by the Superintendents of Police and Line department officers of the district concerned.

The collectors have also been instructed to deploy ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services units at vulnerable places at the block level by Tuesday. Singh said more units of NDRF will be requisitioned from the Centre and other States if required.As per reports, the collectors have been directed to keepcyclone shelters in their respective districts in readiness. The State administration also directed the collectors to ensure the provision of drinking water and lighting arrangements.The collectors have been instructed to shift people staying in low-lying and other vulnerable areas to the nearest cyclone centres.

“Districts under red, orange and yellow warnings to remain in readiness to meet any eventuality, particularly water logging/ landslide in hilly areas. Continuous vigil of low-lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up. Avoid movement in affected areas, and stay in a safe place,” advised the office of SRC.

The collectors have also been instructed to shift pregnant women whose Estimated Date of Delivery (EDD) falls in the next two weeks to the nearest hospitals. The SRC told mediapersons that the leaves of all State government staff have been cancelled and they have been directed to remain at their respective places and perform their duties.

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday warned of stringent action against those who will be found involved in black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in view of the cyclone.