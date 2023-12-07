State IB sounds KLO alert day after Mamata embarks on N Bengal tour

Kolkata: The Intelligence Branch (IB) of West Bengal police on Thursday sounded special alerts about the activities of banned underground outfitKamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) in wake of the ongoing six-day North Bengal tour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Besides attending some administrative programmes here during the six-day tour that , the chief minister is also scheduled to attend a family function at Kurseong in Darjeeling district.

Apart from that she is also slated to have programmes at Darjeeling Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

The senior cops posted in north Bengal have been advised by the IB to conduct special surveillance in the entire north Bengal during the time when the chief minister will be there.

The alert has been issued in wake of recent surge in activities of KLO in the region where video and audio messages have been circulated by the banned outfit to different media persons.

There had been direct threats to the chief minister as well in the messages where she had been termed by the KLO leadership as one of the biggest hurdles for achieving the organization’s dream to achieve a separate Kamtapur state.

Recently, security has also been beefed up at West Bengal’s borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in wake of the renewed activities of the banned outfit.

The security agencies have been kept under high alert in the region following a recent audio statement issued by KLO convener Daosar Langham Koch about massive insurgency operations from an underground location near international borders of Bangladesh with India in Tripura.