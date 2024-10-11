State of democracy questionable in Uttar Pradesh: Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for allegedly blocking his visit to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) on JP Narayan's birth anniversary to pay homage to the freedom fighter, the Congress' National Spokesperson Pawan Khera remarked on Friday that the state of democracy is questionable in UP.

"If someone is not even allowed to pay homage in Uttar Pradesh, then the state of democracy is questionable. If someone is put under house arrest and not allowed to pay respects, it raises concerns," said the Congress leader.

Entrances to the JPNIC in Uttar Pradesh were barricaded with tin sheets on Thursday night.

A miffed Akhilesh Yadav took this to his social media handle on X stating, "This is the ostentatious Amritkal of freedom under the BJP's rule. A wall was raised so that people could not pay tributes. The path that the BJP has closed is a symbol of their closed thinking. The BJP holds ill-will and animosity towards every freedom fighter like Jai Prakash Narayan Ji who took part in the freedom struggle of the country."

"It is the guilt within the BJP colleagues who did not take part in the freedom struggle of the country that does not allow them to pay tributes to the revolutionaries even on their birth anniversaries. Condemnable!", he added.

Dwelling on the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi not being allotted a bungalow, the Congress National Spokesperson criticised the AAP and said that they should focus on people's priorities instead of being involved in the unproductive issue of the CM's residence.

"The priorities of the people of Delhi are much bigger and more severe than these disputes. Attention should be focussed there instead of being involved in the unproductive issue of the CM's residence," said the Congress leader.

Regarding the Kerala Assembly passing a resolution opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, Pawan Khera commented, "These are distracting strategies used by Prime Minister Modi to divert attention. Such concepts, like 'One Nation, One Election', lack justification, especially in a democracy with a federal structure. It is against the federal structure and constitutional arrangements."

Talking about the future of the Congress party in the new Jammu and Kashmir government as the National Conference party of Omar Abdullah has gained the support of four Independent leaders putting him ahead of the majority, Pawan Khera stated, "These decisions are made through proper procedures after discussions and meetings."