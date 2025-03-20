State-of-the-art River Navigation Simulator installed at Kolkata Port for river pilots

Kolkata : A state-of-the-art navigational simulator was inaugurated at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Thursday, by chairman Rathendra Raman.

This simulator will be used to provide realistic, high-fidelity training for pilots, masters and other maritime professionals, enabling them to handle vessels under diverse and challenging conditions without boarding them.

"Professor Murali K of IIT, Madras, was present during the occasion. SMPK (formerly Kolkata Port Trust), is the only riverine Major Port in the country. It is also the oldest operational port in India. The distance from the sea to the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), up the River Hooghly, is 125 km. To the Kolkata Dock System (KDS), it is 232 km. The riverine channel is complex, comprising bends, bars and bores. There is a dedicated team of River Pilots, who board cargo vessels at the Sagar Anchorage and then bring them to HDC or KDS," an SMPK spokesperson said.

SMPK claims that the simulator is a one of its kind equipment to be installed for river pilotage in India. The unit will reduce the training period of newly inducted trainee pilots considerably, while enhancing their decision-making skills and familiarity with SMPK's unique navigational complexities, tidal conditions and congested channels.

It will also support research and development in port operations and vessel movement optimisation.

"This facility will position SMPK as a leader in maritime training and navigation safety in the region. It is a step towards ensuring safer and more efficient maritime operations. Night navigation on the river presents unique challenges. This simulator will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience, enabling our pilots to train intensively and confidently manage dynamic and complex river navigation scenarios.

The 'Simulator for River Navigation' has been installed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh by Applied Research International (ARI), under the guidance of IIT, Madras.

SMPK officials provided valuable hydrographical inputs, to create a realistic scenario.

"The navigation channel of SMPK is one of the longest in the world. Providing stable channels for navigation and optimising maintenance dredging have been two major tasks that has attracted continuous attention. SMPK has been striving to address these issues through constant scientific monitoring of the estuary and relentless R&D efforts in consultation with various Indian and foreign experts," the spokesperson said.