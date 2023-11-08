  • Menu
Stop crop residue burning forthwith: Supreme Court

Stop crop residue burning forthwith: Supreme Court
New Delhi: Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution.

Questioning the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme, which is aimed at curbing pollution and is scheduled to be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20, the apex court asked about its effectiveness and termed it "all optics".

