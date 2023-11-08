Live
- Revanth will sell State if he becomes CM: KTR
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
Stop crop residue burning forthwith: Supreme Court
New Delhi: Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution.
Questioning the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme, which is aimed at curbing pollution and is scheduled to be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20, the apex court asked about its effectiveness and termed it "all optics".
