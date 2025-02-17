  • Menu
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
A strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning. The earth kept shaking for several seconds.

New Delhi: A strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning. The earth kept shaking for several seconds. People came out of their houses in panic. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 5:37 am.The earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, had a strong tremor due to its epicenter around Delhi.

