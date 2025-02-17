Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
A strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning. The earth kept shaking for several seconds.
New Delhi: A strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning. The earth kept shaking for several seconds. People came out of their houses in panic. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 5:37 am.The earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, had a strong tremor due to its epicenter around Delhi.
