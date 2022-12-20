Student Drowns And Dies In Swimming Pool In Kerala's Calicut Varsity Campus

On Monday, a student, 22, is claimed to have drowned in the swimming pool on the Calicut University campus. The incident is been inquired by the Thenhipalam police.

Thenhipalam sub-inspector Sreejith N, who is looking into the issue, claimed that a group of students who reside in a dorm on campus entered the swimming pool area early in the morning. Our initial investigation indicates that Shehan perished in the pool. Shehan was transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode by the students who were with him, but the doctors were unable to save his life. Within ten minutes after getting to the hospital, he passed away.

Shehan P, the deceased, was a second-semester student at the university studying Integrated MA Development Studies. He was the son of Abdullakutty, resident of Edavanna. Without the administration of the university's authorization, the students entered the swimming pool complex. According to a police official, the students may have climbed the wall to gain access to the pool compound.

The officer said that the shock hasn't completely worn off on the students who drove Shehan to the hospital. However, as part of the investigation, their comments will shortly be gathered. The medical professional who performed the post-mortem examination will also be questioned by the police. However, the access and exit gates of the swimming pool compound were shut at the time, according to sources, thus the students battled to get Shehan to the hospital.