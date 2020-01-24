Student from Tamil Nadu stabbed in Canada's Toronto, MEA expresses shock

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the stabbing of an Indian student from Tamil Nadu -- Rachel Albert -- in Canada's Toronto.

Responding to a tweet by Ronald, who identified himself as Rachel's relative, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said: "Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884."

Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

Earlier, tagging the Minister, Ronald had tweeted: "Good morning, my niece Rachel (Tamilian) who has gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised ... Please do help her... Her parents are here at TN Coonoor."

Ronald had mentioned a phone number while also linking a local media report of the incident in his tweet.

As per reports, the 23-year old Rachel was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday night (local time).