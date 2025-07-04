Students encouraged to take up hockey

Jharsuguda: In the last four years, the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association has been trying

to popularise hockey in the district, with Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy lending his support to the move. To create interest in hockey among school students in the district, zonal and club level boys’ competitions are being organised. Recently, Jharsuguda district made its mark in the State hockey by organising an Inter-State Sub-Junior five-a-side Girls’ Competition. Following its success, various organisations and individuals are providing hockey equipment to the players in the district.

The hockey sticks donated to the Jharsuguda District Hockey Association by the State Sports and Youth Services department were distributed at a function held at RMPS school in Laikera block and MPS school and Babuchipidihi school.

Tripathy presented 30 hockey sticks to the students. Addressing the students and teachers, he said for the development of sports, the State government has initiated the process to construct stadiums in every block and school with facilities for playing hockey and football.

Jharsuguda District Hockey Association member and Odisha Hockey Association vice-president Jeeban Mohanty said due to the efforts of District Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane and Additional District Collector Brajabandhu Bhoi, 12 schools in Jharsuguda district have been provided with high quality hockey sticks and equipment. Hockey training has been provided by skilled trainers in six schools on behalf of the Hockey Association and this facility will be extended to other schools in the district. The construction of Astroturf in Jharsuguda District Hockey Stadium will start from August and is expected to be completed in November.